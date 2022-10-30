Incidentally...
Sink or swim, but where is the shore?
30 October 2022 - 00:00
On Wednesday, South Africa-born Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s San Francisco head office carrying a large sink that had presumably been ripped out of a bathroom somewhere in the building...
Incidentally...
Sink or swim, but where is the shore?
On Wednesday, South Africa-born Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s San Francisco head office carrying a large sink that had presumably been ripped out of a bathroom somewhere in the building...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos