The empire strikes back, and it could very well be the UK’s saviour
Britain has a prime minister of Indian descent and a London mayor of Pakistani origins just 75 years after the Indian subcontinent achieved independence
30 October 2022 - 00:00
I arrived in London on Tuesday, the day of a political revolution. Not that any observer would have noticed from the apparent autumnal normalcy of the bustling UK capital, abuzz with busy shoppers, snarled traffic and crisp weather. ..
The empire strikes back, and it could very well be the UK’s saviour
Britain has a prime minister of Indian descent and a London mayor of Pakistani origins just 75 years after the Indian subcontinent achieved independence
I arrived in London on Tuesday, the day of a political revolution. Not that any observer would have noticed from the apparent autumnal normalcy of the bustling UK capital, abuzz with busy shoppers, snarled traffic and crisp weather. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos