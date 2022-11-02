Women in business will not thrive on incubators alone — they need investment

SA has a skills shortage and entrepreneurs and business owners are not immune to the knowledge gap. In response, many programmes have been developed in the private and public sectors to upskill generations of disenfranchised South Africans, especially women.

Business incubators and accelerators that typically offer a suite of intensive support such as workshops, training, networking opportunities, coaching and business counselling have contributed to empowering female entrepreneurs.

However, there is a greater challenge faced by women entrepreneurs — the unequal access to funding and investment for women-run businesses, which dwarfs the skills gap.

A number of research studies have been conducted globally on the significance of entrepreneurship to the economy, and specifically on the role of women in its growth. The findings suggest greater economic participation by women stimulates economies, reduces poverty and creates jobs.

Entrepreneurship is a challenge, more so if you are a woman. Despite their efforts and expertise, female entrepreneurs struggle more than their male counterparts to make it big and get recognised in the business community.

I can draw from my own experience as a black female entrepreneur and the co-founder of Burgundy Fly, a fashion retail brand. I was naturally inclined to start a business as part of my life journey. Having fulfilled various corporate roles in the banking sector, I realised if I was going to venture into business, my passion alone would not guarantee success.

I saw many adverts, published by a reputable financial institution, purporting “we support black female businesses” or “you can get funding” — it was punted everywhere. But it was more a social-washing case than actual assistance.

In reality, when you approach these institutions, biases are exposed. It may have been limited to my perceptions, but there was still evidence of subjectivity and partiality.

I remember crying in a meeting with my investor, because of some issue. Though the matter was resolved, I realised there was a clear barrier and a lack of understanding of my business needs. I had a moment of self-doubt and asked myself if I was strong enough. Did I have the resilience, the grit?

Irrespective of one’s choice, getting off the ground heavily depends on access to funding. Running your own business requires you to have “teeth”, grit and to stay in the game. The challenge comes when you are looking for capital and trying to convince investors to support you.