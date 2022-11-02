Women in business will not thrive on incubators alone — they need investment
Female entrepreneurs have unequal access to funding and are exposed to subjectivity in business settings, yet they need confidence in the market to provide financial solutions for their businesses
SA has a skills shortage and entrepreneurs and business owners are not immune to the knowledge gap. In response, many programmes have been developed in the private and public sectors to upskill generations of disenfranchised South Africans, especially women.
Business incubators and accelerators that typically offer a suite of intensive support such as workshops, training, networking opportunities, coaching and business counselling have contributed to empowering female entrepreneurs.
However, there is a greater challenge faced by women entrepreneurs — the unequal access to funding and investment for women-run businesses, which dwarfs the skills gap.
A number of research studies have been conducted globally on the significance of entrepreneurship to the economy, and specifically on the role of women in its growth. The findings suggest greater economic participation by women stimulates economies, reduces poverty and creates jobs.
Entrepreneurship is a challenge, more so if you are a woman. Despite their efforts and expertise, female entrepreneurs struggle more than their male counterparts to make it big and get recognised in the business community.
I can draw from my own experience as a black female entrepreneur and the co-founder of Burgundy Fly, a fashion retail brand. I was naturally inclined to start a business as part of my life journey. Having fulfilled various corporate roles in the banking sector, I realised if I was going to venture into business, my passion alone would not guarantee success.
I saw many adverts, published by a reputable financial institution, purporting “we support black female businesses” or “you can get funding” — it was punted everywhere. But it was more a social-washing case than actual assistance.
In reality, when you approach these institutions, biases are exposed. It may have been limited to my perceptions, but there was still evidence of subjectivity and partiality.
I remember crying in a meeting with my investor, because of some issue. Though the matter was resolved, I realised there was a clear barrier and a lack of understanding of my business needs. I had a moment of self-doubt and asked myself if I was strong enough. Did I have the resilience, the grit?
Irrespective of one’s choice, getting off the ground heavily depends on access to funding. Running your own business requires you to have “teeth”, grit and to stay in the game. The challenge comes when you are looking for capital and trying to convince investors to support you.
I have seen enough to know that a hefty dose of subjectivity is involved in the funding decision by venture capitalists and banks. It’s more an art than a science.
Investment decisions are based on years of accumulated insights and experience data points, complemented by facts and figures.
The problem with this process is the risk of cognitive bias. This is when individuals unconsciously create their own subjective reality based on hundreds of inputs that hinder their ability to see new opportunities.
Having the experience of working with the same demographic of entrepreneurs repeatedly, an unknown data point, such as a black female entrepreneur, is indeterminate.
Operating a business in a retail industry, which is fashion and women orientated, the people sitting on the other side of the table are most likely men who may not understand my process, purpose or my product.
The traditional funding models don’t serve the needs of all SMEs.
UK-conducted research reveals that while companies with a higher percentage of female leaders outperform those dominated by men, only 16% of small-business employers and one in three entrepreneurs are women.
The research also presented evidence that fewer women are granted access to financing and business loans, with just 15% of bank-financing applications and 22% of new primary business bank-account openings coming from women.
Despite the policies and measures implemented to promote gender equality, men still dominate the entrepreneurial ecosystem and banks. Financial institutions still consider women with fewer physical assets less creditworthy than men.
There are many positives of women-owned businesses and the recent increased focus on supporting female entrepreneurs. However, women are still starting businesses at a disproportionate rate to men, and there are still a distinct number of challenges that women continue to face.
Women need confidence in the market to provide financial solutions to women-led businesses.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director: SME at Old Mutual Ltd
According to a 2019 World Bank report, women entrepreneurs make or are obliged to make different decisions, because of gender-specific constraints such as social norms, unequal legal frameworks and differences in education, resources, assets and networks.
Social norms influence the strategic choices that female entrepreneurs make, such as their sector of operations. Women tend to operate in traditionally female-dominated sectors, even though male-dominated sectors tend to be more lucrative. Women who “cross-over” into male-dominated industries do not earn as much money as men do.
Emerging evidence suggests that sharing information with women on expected returns in traditionally male-dominated sectors and providing women with early exposure to these industries in the form of apprenticeships and male role models could help encourage women to cross over into higher-return, male-dominated sectors.
There is little publicity about financial institutions investing in programmes to develop men in decision-making positions to eliminate their biases and attain better insight into the entrepreneurial mindset of women and their businesses, so they can harness the potential of that SME market.
Thanks for rising to the skills challenge in SA, but women need confidence in the market to provide financial solutions to women-led businesses. Until lending institutions are transformed this way, the path to success for women entrepreneurs will always be marred by challenges.
This article was paid for Old Mutual Ltd.