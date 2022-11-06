Eskom U-turn would kill economic transformation
If we follow Nyati’s path, we would open the floodgates for every other institution to ignore the country’s commitment to fixing the sins of the past
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Khaya Sithole
At first glance, there is little that connects Mteto Nyati, Clarence Thomas and an alliance of 60 major US business enterprises. ..
Eskom U-turn would kill economic transformation
If we follow Nyati’s path, we would open the floodgates for every other institution to ignore the country’s commitment to fixing the sins of the past
At first glance, there is little that connects Mteto Nyati, Clarence Thomas and an alliance of 60 major US business enterprises. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos