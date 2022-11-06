In defence of the historical mission of the ANC
The ANC’s policies have the capacity to transform our society — now it needs to elect capable people in December to focus on implementation without delay, writes the former health minister
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Zweli Mkhize
Many analysts have been projecting the decline of the ANC’s electoral chances in the 2024 election. Much of this analysis has focused on the ANC’s weaknesses and challenges as an incumbent governing party. It has been suggested that the ANC would have to build a coalition with the economic right wing to ensure its political survival...
In defence of the historical mission of the ANC
The ANC’s policies have the capacity to transform our society — now it needs to elect capable people in December to focus on implementation without delay, writes the former health minister
Many analysts have been projecting the decline of the ANC’s electoral chances in the 2024 election. Much of this analysis has focused on the ANC’s weaknesses and challenges as an incumbent governing party. It has been suggested that the ANC would have to build a coalition with the economic right wing to ensure its political survival...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos