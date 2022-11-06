It’s not BEE that bothers Nyati, it’s corruption
Many South Africans have twisted the Eskom director’s words to suit their own agendas, but his true motives are impeccable
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Tebogo Khaas
Last week, Sunday Times headlines screamed: “Throwing out the rule book to save Eskom” and “To save Eskom, empowerment must go (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/2022-10-30-throwing-out-the-rule-book-to-save-eskom/)”. And thus, a target for hate-filled invective and outrage was fixed on the back of Eskom nonexecutive director Mteto Nyati who, it turned out, never intimated that any “rule book” — an ostensible reference to BEE policies, particularly preferential procurement policies — be jettisoned at Eskom. ..
