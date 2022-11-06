Think small nukes and let the gas pass
06 November 2022 - 00:02
I was having a hard time getting past finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s warning to Eskom this week that if the National Treasury was going to take over much of Eskom’s R400bn debt then he was going to require Eskom’s agreement to make big investments in “old and reliable” power technology, namely gas and nuclear...
Think small nukes and let the gas pass
I was having a hard time getting past finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s warning to Eskom this week that if the National Treasury was going to take over much of Eskom’s R400bn debt then he was going to require Eskom’s agreement to make big investments in “old and reliable” power technology, namely gas and nuclear...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos