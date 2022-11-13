Burning question: to BEE or not to BEE
13 November 2022 - 00:02
Perhaps it’s because of our history of division and suspicion. Or even pent-up anger about the unfulfilled promise of a better life in the new SA. But I’m often struck by how, in what passes for debate on matters of national importance, we tend to so glibly talk past each other...
Burning question: to BEE or not to BEE
Perhaps it’s because of our history of division and suspicion. Or even pent-up anger about the unfulfilled promise of a better life in the new SA. But I’m often struck by how, in what passes for debate on matters of national importance, we tend to so glibly talk past each other...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos