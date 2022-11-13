The Proteas are the new Bafana Bafana — a national joke
Their T20 World Cup campaign was the biggest disaster in cricket since Lance Klusener and Allan Donald snatched defeat from the jaws of victory during the 1999 World Cup in England
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Our national cricket players will — like the rest of us — be watching the T20 World Cup final this morning from the comfort of their couches. They came home this week from Australia with their tails (or was it their bats?) between their legs after being humbled by the part-timers from the Netherlands. It was the biggest disaster in cricket since Lance Klusener and Allan Donald snatched defeat from the jaws of victory during the 1999 World Cup in England. After which somebody threw the chokers jibe at us, and it stuck. Chokers we are...
The Proteas are the new Bafana Bafana — a national joke
Their T20 World Cup campaign was the biggest disaster in cricket since Lance Klusener and Allan Donald snatched defeat from the jaws of victory during the 1999 World Cup in England
Our national cricket players will — like the rest of us — be watching the T20 World Cup final this morning from the comfort of their couches. They came home this week from Australia with their tails (or was it their bats?) between their legs after being humbled by the part-timers from the Netherlands. It was the biggest disaster in cricket since Lance Klusener and Allan Donald snatched defeat from the jaws of victory during the 1999 World Cup in England. After which somebody threw the chokers jibe at us, and it stuck. Chokers we are...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos