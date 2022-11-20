Too many smallanyana skeletons to serve the people
The ANC's upcoming conference will elect a flawed leadership that will be unable to address the country's problems
20 November 2022 - 00:02 By Khulu Mbatha
Ever since the Phala Phala fairy tale made headlines, I guessed it would detract attention from serious matters the nation should be tackling. It could end up being a loophole President Cyril Ramaphosa uses to escape responsibility for the promises he committed to when he accepted the ANC presidency. Yes, Phala Phala is a grave issue and raises genuine concerns about how he runs his businesses. But it is a matter for the police and other state agencies to probe...
