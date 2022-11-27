Opinion

Ten years after his death, Jakes Gerwel’s legacy at UWC remains strong

He helped transform the apartheid-established institution into a leading intellectual resource for the country, writes Tyrone Pretorius

27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Tyrone Pretorius

“Welcome to the house that Jakes built.” On December 1 2012, my predecessor, professor Brian O’Connell, welcomed guests to the Main Hall of the University of the Western Cape with these words. The occasion was the memorial service for UWC’s most eminent alumnus, professor Jakes Gerwel, who had died three days earlier.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. HERMAN MASHABA | He who sups with the devil had better have a long spoon Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa must have found some conversations in Britain ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Belinda Magor Hogarth
  4. EDITORIAL | As odious as he is, Waluś is covered by the Bill of Rights and must ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Nationalism in the ANC is a rigid check on women Opinion

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury