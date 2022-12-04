ANC must use national conference to reclaim its original mission
Corruption, careerism and gap between the party and people have led to abandonment of the national democratic revolution
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Sihle Zikalala
The national liberation movement, the ANC, convenes its 55th national conference soon. Unfortunately, no-one is seriously interrogating whether the national democratic revolution (NDR) is still on track. A lot has been said and published and nearly all of it has been focused on who must lead, which structure supports who and which way the game of numbers is tilting. ..
ANC must use national conference to reclaim its original mission
Corruption, careerism and gap between the party and people have led to abandonment of the national democratic revolution
The national liberation movement, the ANC, convenes its 55th national conference soon. Unfortunately, no-one is seriously interrogating whether the national democratic revolution (NDR) is still on track. A lot has been said and published and nearly all of it has been focused on who must lead, which structure supports who and which way the game of numbers is tilting. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos