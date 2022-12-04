Opinion

ANC must use national conference to reclaim its original mission

Corruption, careerism and gap between the party and people have led to abandonment of the national democratic revolution

04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Sihle Zikalala

The national liberation movement, the ANC, convenes its 55th national conference soon. Unfortunately, no-one is seriously interrogating whether the national democratic revolution (NDR) is still on track. A lot has been said and published and nearly all of it has been focused on who must lead, which structure supports who and which way the game of numbers is tilting. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | One-on-one with ANC treasurer-general contender Pule Mabe Politics
  2. 'ANC will live beyond December': Mbalula condemns members using conference to ... Politics
  3. Move to push Senzo Mchunu for ANC deputy president foiled at ‘CR caucus’ meeting Politics

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mxolisi Kaunda Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril couldn't squeeze through the eye of a needle after all Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa patiently lined up the firing squad for his own ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...