Calls for an early election make sense at this time of crisis
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
The Phala Phala saga threatening the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is but one in a series of betrayals that have harmed the credibility of the administration...
Calls for an early election make sense at this time of crisis
The Phala Phala saga threatening the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is but one in a series of betrayals that have harmed the credibility of the administration...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos