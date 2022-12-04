Obituary
John Ernstzen: A dedicated activist and problem solver
John was deeply concerned about the extent to which trade union unity has been dismantled and how the standards on which the unions were built have been eroded, writes Trevor Manuel
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Trevor Manuel
John Henry Ernstzen, who has died aged 82, was among the finest activists of a generation. John’s greatness was of dedication, service and charm, not the trappings of power and wealth. He lived a life of commitment to democracy, justice and peace, a life that in many ways reflected his own struggles as a worker and activist. ..
