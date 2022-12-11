ANC delegates need to recapture the spirit of 1994
They must put aside narrow factional interests in favour of what the country needs
11 December 2022 - 00:15 By Sunday Times Editorial
The ANC’s national conference comes at a time of sharp challenges to the constitutional and democratic order within which our politics takes place. With load-shedding at unprecedented levels, a sense of gloom pervades our national scene. Few believe there is better to come for South Africa, and the undignified scramble for positions in the ANC’s top echelons only adds to a sense of hopelessness...
