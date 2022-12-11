Opinion

The ANC, once again, has placed the individual above the party

The party’s rejection of the Phala Phala report is another case of it circumventing parliament’s business

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Lukhona Mnguni

In a TimesLIVE column titled “Rejecting the section 89 report does not rescue Ramaphosa’s leadership weaknesses”, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/opinion-and-analysis/2022-12-05-eusebius-mckaiser-rejecting-the-section-89-report-does-not-rescue-ramaphosas-leadership-weaknesses-heres-why/)Eusebius McKaiser argued that “we should not be distracted by lawfare”. He was referring to the Phala Phala scandal that has begun to haunt President Cyril Ramaphosa...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa not off the hook on Phala Phala, says ANC RET faction Politics
  2. Calls for Ramaphosa to step aside are premature: Cosatu Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | Seems like Phala Phala is business as usual to Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Zuma ‘weighs down’ NDZ as Mkhize, Cyril ‘handicapped’ by own scandals Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  4. OYAMA MABANDLA | Chronicle of a massacre foretold Insight
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Dear ANC, get ready to meet the future. It’s going to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...