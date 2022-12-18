Incidentally...
Precise or presumptuous?
As a pedant, it seems necessary to explore the paradoxical nature of the prefix ‘pre’, which can have entirely opposite meanings, writes SUE DE GROOT
18 December 2022 - 00:00
One of my colleagues asked an astute question this week. Commenting on all the things for sale online and in physical stores that are “pre-loved”, she wondered: “Does this mean that all these things were loved before, but are no longer loved?”..
