Q&A
Q&A with Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council, on Eskom
Hours before Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned this week, Chris Barron asked Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council, which had demanded that he be fired...
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Why do you want him out?..
