Editorial
Happy New Year? Sorry, no
2023 promises to be more of the same — load-shedding, rising interest rates and desperate criminals
30 December 2022 - 00:03 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
A British economics consultancy, as reported by Bloomberg, predicts that the world will face recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs — an instrument used by central banks to curb rising inflation — will cause a number of economies to contract...
