From the SANNC to the ANC: a century of inclusive African nationalism
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Bongani Ngqulunga and David Masondo
At its annual national conference in May 1923, the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) resolved to change its name to the African National Congress (ANC)...
From the SANNC to the ANC: a century of inclusive African nationalism
At its annual national conference in May 1923, the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) resolved to change its name to the African National Congress (ANC)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos