Editorial
More empty load-shedding promises won’t end SA’s dark age
On top of it all, consumers will now have to pay more for electricity even as load-shedding threatens their incomes
15 January 2023 - 00:03 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
Despite repeated government promises to the contrary, the crisis at Eskom has continued to worsen...
