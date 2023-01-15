We did it in 2010, why can’t we recreate that project-driven society?
Hosting the Fifa World Cup demonstrated our ability, skills and willingness to deliver complex projects when focused on objectives and outcomes
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By PHUMLANI MOHOLI
Here are a few of our daily complaints: load-shedding, the ruinous and decaying railway network, a shocking rise in violent crime, water shortages, potholes and sewage spillage, collapsing health infrastructure and many other social ills...
We did it in 2010, why can’t we recreate that project-driven society?
Hosting the Fifa World Cup demonstrated our ability, skills and willingness to deliver complex projects when focused on objectives and outcomes
Here are a few of our daily complaints: load-shedding, the ruinous and decaying railway network, a shocking rise in violent crime, water shortages, potholes and sewage spillage, collapsing health infrastructure and many other social ills...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos