Fixing Eskom in five years, let alone 12 months, is a pipe dream
The ruling party will quite simply lose too much if it allows meaningful changes to be made
22 January 2023 - 00:00
Claims that Eskom can be fixed in 12 months are pure fantasy, an underestimation of the almost intractable problems at the state-owned entity (SOE) and undervalue just how difficult it is to tackle corrupt vested interests linked to the ANC. Add to this the criminal neglect of maintenance over decades, the debt burden and the ideological dogma regarding energy solutions...
Fixing Eskom in five years, let alone 12 months, is a pipe dream
The ruling party will quite simply lose too much if it allows meaningful changes to be made
Claims that Eskom can be fixed in 12 months are pure fantasy, an underestimation of the almost intractable problems at the state-owned entity (SOE) and undervalue just how difficult it is to tackle corrupt vested interests linked to the ANC. Add to this the criminal neglect of maintenance over decades, the debt burden and the ideological dogma regarding energy solutions...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos