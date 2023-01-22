Thus does Gwede become a direct threat to Cyril
The energy minister is trying to shift the blame for load-shedding away from himself — and has now drawn the president into the circle of fire, writes Peter Bruce
22 January 2023 - 00:01
Having saved his leadership of the ANC with a powerful intervention against resignation, is mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, just a month later, trying to pick a fight with President Cyril Ramaphosa?..
Thus does Gwede become a direct threat to Cyril
The energy minister is trying to shift the blame for load-shedding away from himself — and has now drawn the president into the circle of fire, writes Peter Bruce
Having saved his leadership of the ANC with a powerful intervention against resignation, is mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, just a month later, trying to pick a fight with President Cyril Ramaphosa?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos