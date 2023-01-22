Cartoon
‘We don’t have the luxury to (pick and) choose’, says Mantashe
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says South Africa doesn’t have the luxury to pick and choose when it comes to resolving the energy crisis, despite backing the controversial Karpowerships...
Cartoon
‘We don’t have the luxury to (pick and) choose’, says Mantashe
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says South Africa doesn’t have the luxury to pick and choose when it comes to resolving the energy crisis, despite backing the controversial Karpowerships...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos