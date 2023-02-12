If it’s hope we want, understanding world history is a good place to start
Accepting the fact of suffering can be the first step in finding our way out of it, even in SA
12 February 2023 - 00:03 By Wahbie Long
A historian once said of humans: “We don’t live long enough to learn from the past.” Even more so if the past is denied, often with tragic, then farcical consequences. In Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel The Promise, Manie Swart promises his dying wife he will give their black domestic worker, Salome, the house in which she lives. His daughter, Amor, is in the room as he gives his word, but when she reminds her father of his undertaking, he denies the episode...
