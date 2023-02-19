Opinion

Stopping the proliferation of firearms must be a priority

19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

The crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday, showing an increase in a range of offences, will come as no surprise to a nation  besieged by ever-rising levels of criminality...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LETTER | AKA deserves a state funeral Letters
  2. LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong Letters
  3. LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa Letters
  4. LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA Letters
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | South Africa desperately needs talent, not shufflers Opinion

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton