Jus’ singin’ in the dark: A (load-shedding) day in the life of music boss Sipho Sithole
Our whole lives are now planned around load-shedding, as a day in the life of Sipho Sithole shows
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By SIPHO SITHOLE
My wife and I spend most of our time in the bedroom, which we have made into comfortable space, with a smart TV and even a coffee and biscuit station...
Jus’ singin’ in the dark: A (load-shedding) day in the life of music boss Sipho Sithole
Our whole lives are now planned around load-shedding, as a day in the life of Sipho Sithole shows
My wife and I spend most of our time in the bedroom, which we have made into comfortable space, with a smart TV and even a coffee and biscuit station...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos