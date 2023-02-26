Opinion

Jus’ singin’ in the dark: A (load-shedding) day in the life of music boss Sipho Sithole

Our whole lives are now planned around load-shedding, as a day in the life of Sipho Sithole shows

26 February 2023 - 00:00 By SIPHO SITHOLE

My wife and I spend most of our time in the bedroom, which we have made into comfortable space, with a smart TV and even a coffee and biscuit station...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. AKA’s team tells the story behind making of his magnum opus album ‘Mass Country’ TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Ihhashi Elimhlophe shuts down the ‘Isingqisethu festival’ TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘She has to walk at night in the dark, fearing for her life’: South Africans ... South Africa

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Busted Cyril is missing in action, again Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Eskom symbolises criminality that has brought SA to its knees Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Hypocrisy surrounding De Ruyter is breathtaking Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | De Ruyter’s shocking revelations must be fully investigated Opinion
  5. STHEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril's Hamlet moment: to be bold or not to be bold? Opinion

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses