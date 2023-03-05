Opinion

Democracy does work, just not under a shambles like the ANC

The system is not to blame, the ANC has brought democracy into disrepute

05 March 2023 - 00:01

The tragedy of our dilemma — apart from the thieving, thuggery, greed and general lawlessness — is that we are missing a golden opportunity to show how democracy, when properly applied, is supposed to work to serve the needs of society...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Hypocrisy surrounding De Ruyter is breathtaking Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Don't be fooled into believing state capture was ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | So you wonder why you took the job, Mr President? Well, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Mahikeng, the birthplace of cadre deployment, was where ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Shirona Patel Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Please don’t hire an engineer to run Eskom Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Eskom turnaround hinges on dismantling ANC patronage networks Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Ramaphosa down with a serious case of reshuffleitis as the nation ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests