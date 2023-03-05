Democracy does work, just not under a shambles like the ANC
The system is not to blame, the ANC has brought democracy into disrepute
05 March 2023 - 00:01
The tragedy of our dilemma — apart from the thieving, thuggery, greed and general lawlessness — is that we are missing a golden opportunity to show how democracy, when properly applied, is supposed to work to serve the needs of society...
Democracy does work, just not under a shambles like the ANC
The system is not to blame, the ANC has brought democracy into disrepute
The tragedy of our dilemma — apart from the thieving, thuggery, greed and general lawlessness — is that we are missing a golden opportunity to show how democracy, when properly applied, is supposed to work to serve the needs of society...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos