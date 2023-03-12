Let deputy presidents show their mettle with a cabinet portfolio
The way SA’s presidents usually ascend to office means we are getting a pig in a poke
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Bhaso Ndzendze
Entrusting the deputy president with ministerial responsibilities would benefit South Africa — it would either prepare them for when they take over the top post, as history shows they probably will, or it would expose them as incompetent, demonstrating their unworthiness for the presidency...
Let deputy presidents show their mettle with a cabinet portfolio
The way SA’s presidents usually ascend to office means we are getting a pig in a poke
Entrusting the deputy president with ministerial responsibilities would benefit South Africa — it would either prepare them for when they take over the top post, as history shows they probably will, or it would expose them as incompetent, demonstrating their unworthiness for the presidency...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos