Q&A with Nehawu’s Lwazi Nkolonzi
Striking health-care workers are demanding 10% increases while disrupting health services. Chris Barron asked Lwazi Nkolonzi, spokesperson for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union …
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Fifteen unions are at the bargaining table talking to the government. Why aren’t you?..
Q&A with Nehawu’s Lwazi Nkolonzi
Striking health-care workers are demanding 10% increases while disrupting health services. Chris Barron asked Lwazi Nkolonzi, spokesperson for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union …
Fifteen unions are at the bargaining table talking to the government. Why aren’t you?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos