Two big fat lies about Ramaphosa give rise to a big fat question — how did he make all his money?
Ramaphosa was at the scene of the crime throughout the Zuma years, writes Barney Mthombothi
19 March 2023 - 00:01
An impression that President Cyril Ramaphosa, unlike other ANC cadres, was untarnished by corruption or unethical conduct helped to propel him to the top job. His minders were so successful in selling this lemon that he was hailed by some as a messiah who would save us from the barbarians at the gate...
Two big fat lies about Ramaphosa give rise to a big fat question — how did he make all his money?
Ramaphosa was at the scene of the crime throughout the Zuma years, writes Barney Mthombothi
An impression that President Cyril Ramaphosa, unlike other ANC cadres, was untarnished by corruption or unethical conduct helped to propel him to the top job. His minders were so successful in selling this lemon that he was hailed by some as a messiah who would save us from the barbarians at the gate...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos