EDITORIAL
A Brics guest who we hope doesn’t RSVP
If the international fugitive from Russia takes up his invite to Durban, SA will find itself ever deeper in the bad books of its key trade partners
26 March 2023 - 00:01 By SundayTimes Editorial
South Africa’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to the Brics summit in August will put our friendship with the Russian president, and our “neutrality” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the global spotlight. Perhaps uncomfortably so. ..
