Blame corruption for our plight, not Mandela and the constitution
South Africans have betrayed the document by distorting it for their own aims
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By MATTHEWS PHOSA
It is becoming increasingly fashionable in these times of economic and political hardship for people to blame their circumstances on perceived flaws in South Africa’s constitution. This is a profound mistake...
Blame corruption for our plight, not Mandela and the constitution
South Africans have betrayed the document by distorting it for their own aims
It is becoming increasingly fashionable in these times of economic and political hardship for people to blame their circumstances on perceived flaws in South Africa’s constitution. This is a profound mistake...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos