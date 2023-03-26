Q&A
Q&A with Joburg Water's Zakhele Khuzwayo on taps running dry
Taps were dry in Johannesburg during National Water Week this week. Chris Barron asked Dr Zakhele Khuzwayo, manager for innovation and technology at Joburg Water ...
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Is Johannesburg looking at day zero?..
Q&A
Q&A with Joburg Water's Zakhele Khuzwayo on taps running dry
Taps were dry in Johannesburg during National Water Week this week. Chris Barron asked Dr Zakhele Khuzwayo, manager for innovation and technology at Joburg Water ...
Is Johannesburg looking at day zero?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos