Local government chicanery is a warning of toxic national politics ahead
The ANC has been pretty bad and has left the country in dire straits, but a coalition with the EFF would be worse
02 April 2023 - 00:01
Given the absolute mess the country is in, the public may be forgiven for being somewhat blasé about the chicanery going on in local government, especially in the big metros. Same old story, some would say...
Local government chicanery is a warning of toxic national politics ahead
The ANC has been pretty bad and has left the country in dire straits, but a coalition with the EFF would be worse
Given the absolute mess the country is in, the public may be forgiven for being somewhat blasé about the chicanery going on in local government, especially in the big metros. Same old story, some would say...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos