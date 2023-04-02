News analysis
PIC sunk in dodgy dealings
The bizarre settlement with Ayo over its R4.3bn investment is just the latest in a series of red lights at the institution that manages R2.5-trillion of South African workers’ money
02 April 2023 - 00:00
With more than R2.5-trillion of South African workers’ money under its management — by far the largest kitty on the continent — the Public Investment Corp (PIC) is expected to be above reproach and circumspect in how it manages risk...
News analysis
PIC sunk in dodgy dealings
The bizarre settlement with Ayo over its R4.3bn investment is just the latest in a series of red lights at the institution that manages R2.5-trillion of South African workers’ money
With more than R2.5-trillion of South African workers’ money under its management — by far the largest kitty on the continent — the Public Investment Corp (PIC) is expected to be above reproach and circumspect in how it manages risk...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos