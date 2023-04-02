SA needs a vision of the sort of life we all deserve
When will we commit ourselves to pursuing a standard of life which will empower South Africans to seek their own happiness, asks Lindiwe Mazibuko
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By LINDIWE MAZIBUKO
What are the prerequisites for a good life in South Africa? A life in which our people are not merely surviving from one day to the next, but thriving. What should the daily lived experience of the average South African look like before we can say we have successfully built a truly prosperous nation? ..
What are the prerequisites for a good life in South Africa? A life in which our people are not merely surviving from one day to the next, but thriving. What should the daily lived experience of the average South African look like before we can say we have successfully built a truly prosperous nation? ..
