The hate crimes bill is a step closer. What does it say?
It has been passed by the National Assembly and is being considered by the NCOP
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Dakalo Singo
On March 14, the National Assembly passed the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill...
The hate crimes bill is a step closer. What does it say?
It has been passed by the National Assembly and is being considered by the NCOP
On March 14, the National Assembly passed the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos