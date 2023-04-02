Trade Cold War dogma for wide-ranging ideology
Many proponents of delinking from Western trade do not understand how the South African economy, business and trade are integrated into the global economy
02 April 2023 - 00:00
Delinking South Africa’s economy from trade with its largest partners, industrial countries, to Brics (Brazil, Russia, India and China) — as many populists and other, more well-meaning but naive individuals want — will collapse the economy and plunge the rand into free fall and the country into chaos. Possibly a dreaded failed state...
Trade Cold War dogma for wide-ranging ideology
Many proponents of delinking from Western trade do not understand how the South African economy, business and trade are integrated into the global economy
Delinking South Africa’s economy from trade with its largest partners, industrial countries, to Brics (Brazil, Russia, India and China) — as many populists and other, more well-meaning but naive individuals want — will collapse the economy and plunge the rand into free fall and the country into chaos. Possibly a dreaded failed state...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos