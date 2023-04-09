Opposing the opposition: what’s up with the DA?
The fate of the DA is now also the fate of a strong anti-ANC alliance next year
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By DANIEL SILKE
This should be the best of times for opposition parties in South Africa and, in particular, the DA. ..
Opposing the opposition: what’s up with the DA?
The fate of the DA is now also the fate of a strong anti-ANC alliance next year
This should be the best of times for opposition parties in South Africa and, in particular, the DA. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos