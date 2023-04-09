Shambolic week of flip-flops further exposes ANC rule-by-chaos
Two major policy about-turns fuel the sense that the ruling party is blindly stumbling from crisis to crisis — and that life under a coalition after the elections could hardly be any worse
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
The government offered us two spectacular flip-flops this week, about-turns so staggering as to make one wonder if we were being treated to a belated April Fool’s joke. But the joke, such as it may be, is on us, the long-suffering taxpayers. ..
Shambolic week of flip-flops further exposes ANC rule-by-chaos
Two major policy about-turns fuel the sense that the ruling party is blindly stumbling from crisis to crisis — and that life under a coalition after the elections could hardly be any worse
The government offered us two spectacular flip-flops this week, about-turns so staggering as to make one wonder if we were being treated to a belated April Fool’s joke. But the joke, such as it may be, is on us, the long-suffering taxpayers. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos