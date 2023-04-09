Steenhuisen’s moonshot may just be a long shot
09 April 2023 - 00:02
DA leader John Steenhuisen is going to have a tough time trying to put together a pact, formal or not, to prevent the EFF and the ANC joining forces after next year’s election, should the ANC find itself in need of help to form a working majority in the National Assembly...
Steenhuisen’s moonshot may just be a long shot
DA leader John Steenhuisen is going to have a tough time trying to put together a pact, formal or not, to prevent the EFF and the ANC joining forces after next year’s election, should the ANC find itself in need of help to form a working majority in the National Assembly...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos