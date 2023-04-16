Investment the South African way: break stuff, then ‘invest’ to fix it
Ramaphosa’s failure as a leader is almost complete now. The entire investment conference and the targets supposedly met are fake
16 April 2023 - 00:03
A whole new South African investment category is slowly emerging — it is investment to replace stuff broken by the ANC government in the past 30 years. Most obvious would be in energy but President Cyril Ramaphosa told the fifth South Africa Investment Conference on Thursday that now that his government had destroyed the railway system, “our new National Rail Policy provides for third-party access to the freight rail network, which will allow private rail operators onto the network to increase investment and improve efficiency”...
