South Africans are pessimistic, but we need courage for trying times
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
This week yet another opinion survey indicated that most South Africans disapprove of the direction in which the country is being steered. Conducted by the Social Research Foundation in June last year and last month, the survey found that 88% of whites, 81% of Indians, 77% of coloureds and 65% of blacks believed strongly that the country was headed in the wrong direction...
South Africans are pessimistic, but we need courage for trying times
This week yet another opinion survey indicated that most South Africans disapprove of the direction in which the country is being steered. Conducted by the Social Research Foundation in June last year and last month, the survey found that 88% of whites, 81% of Indians, 77% of coloureds and 65% of blacks believed strongly that the country was headed in the wrong direction...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos