The goose that should be laying golden eggs
Patricia de Lille needs to refocus SA Tourism on its important core mission
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
The tourism sector represents one of South Africa’s brightest prospects for creating jobs and growing the economy; we would expect the powers-that-be would pay particular attention to promoting and growing it...
The goose that should be laying golden eggs
Patricia de Lille needs to refocus SA Tourism on its important core mission
The tourism sector represents one of South Africa’s brightest prospects for creating jobs and growing the economy; we would expect the powers-that-be would pay particular attention to promoting and growing it...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos