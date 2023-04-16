We need grown-ups to run coalitions. Voters must find them
If Mandela and Buthelezi could bury the hatchet in 1994, there is hope for SA when next year’s election results come in
16 April 2023 - 00:01 By Lorato Tshenkeng
Less than 18 months after the last local government elections, South Africans — particularly residents of Gauteng — are suffering through a crisis of instability at municipal level. ..
We need grown-ups to run coalitions. Voters must find them
If Mandela and Buthelezi could bury the hatchet in 1994, there is hope for SA when next year’s election results come in
Less than 18 months after the last local government elections, South Africans — particularly residents of Gauteng — are suffering through a crisis of instability at municipal level. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos