Time for the old — the ANC and DA — to die and the new to be born
South Africa is essentially in grotesque chaos, and yet we are subjected to musical chairs by coalition governments
23 April 2023 - 00:00 By SIPHO MILA PITYANA
In his prison notes of 1930, Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci remarks: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”..
Time for the old — the ANC and DA — to die and the new to be born
South Africa is essentially in grotesque chaos, and yet we are subjected to musical chairs by coalition governments
In his prison notes of 1930, Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci remarks: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos