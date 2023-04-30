Opinion

Something seems to be off in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet these days

Why have ministers tended to, in Mbalula’s words, 'run amok'?

30 April 2023 - 00:02
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Something seems to be off in president Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet these days. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Ramokgopa’s appointment is beginning to look more like a damp squib’ — DA on ... South Africa
  2. EDITORIAL | Ministerial load-shedding battle latest delay in solving energy ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Ministers in three-way battle over load-shedding Politics

Most read

  1. Meet former Cape Flats gangsters who are turning their lives, communities around Insight
  2. PETER BRUCE | More grief than Greaves in this dubious deal Opinion
  3. SAMANTHA SMITH | Gas the thought, but is the Karpowership deal looking like an ... Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: Siboniso Duma Hogarth
  5. LAWSON  NAIDOO | Electoral amendment act undermines constitutional gains Opinion

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York