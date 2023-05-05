Opinion

PODCAST | Arrest Putin or not — has SA’s foreign policy lost its way?

05 May 2023 - 06:09
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Sunday Times presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza gives us insights into the ANC considerations on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit, while UJ professor Sphamandla Zondi shares expert analysis on SA’s dilemma. File photo.
Sunday Times presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza gives us insights into the ANC considerations on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit, while UJ professor Sphamandla Zondi shares expert analysis on SA’s dilemma. File photo.
Image: Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

Amid the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit has been intensely debated in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

South Africa was naive for not making provisions to protect itself when it joined the ICC.

We hear from our guests on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast this week.

Listen to the conversation:

Previously we discussed the dilemma faced by our government after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, who is due to attend the Brics summit in Durban in August.

Since then the problem has become more acute and government is scrambling for a solution as the clock ticks.

This week the issue boiled down to whether South Africa should leave the ICC.

The broader question is whether our foreign policy has completely lost its way.

Sunday Times presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza gives us insights into the NEC considerations on Putin’s visit, while University of Johannesburg Professor Sphamandla Zondi shares expert analysis on the country’s dilemma.

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

